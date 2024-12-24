Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khun Kim has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of fine dining Thai restaurant Chaophraya, which she founded with her partner Martin Stead in 2004.

The luxury venue, which takes its name from the famous Thai river, is located on Swinegate in Leeds city centre, and was established to bring a modern twist to traditional Thai cuisine.

Chaophraya forms part of the couple’s Thai Leisure Group which owns 16 restaurants across the UK and employs around 700 people. The group reported £32.5m turnover for the year ended January 30, 2024.

The multi-million pound restaurant chain is a far cry from the humble pad Thai cart that Kim set up in Bangkok in 1993. The 56-year-old, whose full name is Kim Atcharaporn Kaewkraikhot, was born into a family of six children in rural Khiri Mat, a village in the Sukhothai province of Thailand.

“It was a tough upbringing,” she says. “My father and one of my brothers died when I was about eight years old. We were very poor. I had no shoes to wear for school and we had nothing to eat. But my family taught me the importance of hard work and the ability to deal with everything.”

After school and on weekends, Kim would pick vegetables and bamboo and go fishing in the jungle. She developed a love for food by cooking with her mum. “In Thai culture you need to learn how to cook, especially in rural areas,” she says.

At the age of just 15, compelled by higher aspirations, Kim left her village for Bangkok. She found work as a nanny caring for three children as well as cooking for staff at a clothing factory. Kim taught herself how to sew by observing the workers and was later promoted to the factory floor making clothes. “It was hard work,” she says. “I had nowhere to sleep so I would sleep under the machine.”

When she was 22, Kim set up and ran her own garment factory for ten years. She was forced to call time on the venture, however, when the Iraq War impacted supply chains. “My stock couldn’t go anywhere and I had to sell a machine every month to support the business.”

Kim was led back to her first passion. “I started to sell street food - noodle soup and pad Thai,” she says. “But I had to stop as the cart was too close to the busy road.”

After briefly returning to the garment factory, Kim decided to give the food business another go, first delivering by motorbike and then changing to a collection model where customers had to queue. She says: “I made 20,000 baht (£460) in two hours, and I had 10,000 baht in my pocket after paying the staff.”

Kim expanded to several stalls and her food was the talk of the town. “People were saying, ‘you have to try these noodles’,” she says. “I was able to afford a deposit for my first house.”

In 1997, a chance encounter with a “charming Englishman” sealed Kim’s fate. “Martin was on holiday with friends and he visited my stall,” says Kim. “I had only known people from America or Germany before, so it was quite exciting to meet someone from England.”

Stead returned to Thailand two years later and, shortly afterwards, Kim and her twin sister Ban moved to his hometown of Leeds. “It was an opportunity to change my life, as England has better health and career prospects and good people,” she says.

Kim worked her way up from kitchen porter to head chef at My Thai restaurant and also worked in a sushi place. The sisters then decided to set up their own Thai restaurant in Chapel Allerton, introducing the now nationally renowned chain Sukhothai.

The partnership was short-lived prompting Kim to launch Chaophraya with Stead, after they concluded that Leeds city centre was “crying out” for a Thai restaurant. “I built up and trained the kitchen team,” says Kim. “And Martin brought in some English staff to help me.”

Two years later, they opened another restaurant in Manchester quickly followed by Liverpool. Chaophraya made its first £1m profit in 2008, with turnover of £8.5m. “Martin chose the size of the venue and organised the paperwork while I worked 24/7 to build the restaurants from the ground up,” says Kim.

In 2014, the partners introduced a new “immersive” street food concept to Thai Leisure Group, called Thaikhun, with the first venue opening in Manchester. A year later, the business landed a £10m cash injection from Santander to expand across the country.

Tough trading conditions in late 2019 and during the Covid pandemic resulted in Thai Leisure Group entering two company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), which led to the closure of unsustainable sites. Since exiting the CVA in 2022, the group has invested heavily in refurbishing its Chaophraya and Thaikhun restaurants and is eyeing further growth.

Kim spent the Covid era training her staff to maintain Chaophraya’s “five star” fine dining standards. The restaurant also grew its presence in food delivery, with 15 per cent of the business now takeaways.

In a sector defined by competitive salary rates, Kim believes the authenticity of Chaophraya’s workforce gives it the edge. “Forty per cent of our staff are either Thai or Thai-related,” she says. “Thai people are highly skilled in English and hygiene and they want to work hard.”

Accessing staff from overseas, however, isn’t straightforward. “We must have a licence for employee work permits from Thailand,” she continues. “And those with high salaries, such as head chefs, want accommodation.”

Chaophraya now has six venues across the UK, including Scotland, with plans to open more in the near future. Kim regularly visits Thailand to bring back new and traditional recipe ideas. Her original and award-winning pad Thai recipe is the signature dish in all her restaurants.

In another milestone, this year will see Thai Leisure Group complete the repayment of the £10m bank loan, freeing up capital to invest back into the estate. “It will give us the freedom to make the business as strong as it can be,” says Kim. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come and pleased that I’ve brought Thai culture to English people. I love Thai food and I want to see a future where the standard remains high.”