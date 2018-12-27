The ABC Murders: These are the 13 Yorkshire locations that appear in BBC Poirot drama

Thanks to a partnership with Screen Yorkshire, the BBC One production was shot mostly in Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield and Ripon, and the shoot was based at Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road. Doncaster is featured in the novel as the scene of one of the grisly railway murders, but as the town's current station is too modern, a preserved heritage railway had to stand in for it.

1. City Varieties, Leeds The Grade II-listed Victorian music hall is one of the best preserved examples of a 19th-century entertainment venue in the country. It opened in 1865 and underwent a major refurbishment in 2009.

2. Leeds Town Hall The Grade I-listed civic hall was opened by Queen Victoria and is one of the city's foremost buildings. It used to house the law courts.

3. Quebecs Hotel, Leeds The Grade II-listed former Leeds and County Liberal Club was built in 1891 and features stunning stained glass windows. It's now a four-star hotel with 44 rooms.

4. Victoria Quarter, Leeds The city's historic shopping arcades were built in 1898 and 1904, and are now part of Victoria Quarter.

