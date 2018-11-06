The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Yorkshire

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be visiting Leeds, Sheffield and Doncaster as part of its national tour.
Now in its eighth year, thousands of people queue to see the iconic truck which marks the start of the festive season for many.
When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck coming to Yorkshire?
On Saturday November 17 and Sunday November 18 the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be at Fox Valley in Sheffield.
On Wednesday November 21 the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will visit Asda in Pudsey, Leeds.
Then on Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2 the Coca-Cola truck will be at the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet in Doncaster.
Where else is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck going?
The full tour list is;
Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow
Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter
Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen
Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton
Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth
Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff
Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield
Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea
Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds
Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough
Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth
Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough
Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham
Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London
Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry
Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford
Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood
Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield
Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham
Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon
What happens with the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visit?
People get very, very excited! The truck is decorated with more than 8,000 sparkling twinkling lights and the ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle is played.
Supermarket car parks and other not-so-glamorous locations are transformed into a glittering winter wonderland and cheery promo staff hand out free mini cans of Coca-Cola or Diet Coke.