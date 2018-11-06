The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Yorkshire

Have your say

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be visiting Leeds, Sheffield and Doncaster as part of its national tour.

Now in its eighth year, thousands of people queue to see the iconic truck which marks the start of the festive season for many.

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck coming to Yorkshire?



On Saturday November 17 and Sunday November 18 the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be at Fox Valley in Sheffield.

On Wednesday November 21 the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will visit Asda in Pudsey, Leeds.

Then on Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2 the Coca-Cola truck will be at the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet in Doncaster.

Where else is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck going?

The full tour list is;

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter

Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen

Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton

Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield

Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea

Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth

Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough

Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford

Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood

Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon

What happens with the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visit?

People get very, very excited! The truck is decorated with more than 8,000 sparkling twinkling lights and the ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle is played.

Supermarket car parks and other not-so-glamorous locations are transformed into a glittering winter wonderland and cheery promo staff hand out free mini cans of Coca-Cola or Diet Coke.