Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annabel Scholey is very accustomed to being a performer but in preparation for her latest role as a surgeon, she was the captivated audience member.

“We went into an open heart surgery in Belgium,” she says.

“I thought I would be really upset for the person who was in there but it felt much more scientific than that. I was able to separate my heart and head. I remember actually standing there, thinking I could feel that happening. It's weird. And then I was just fascinated, like… staring at an aorta!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabel Scholey, from Wakefield. Picture: Katherine Needles.

All in the name of art. Annabel stars in the second series of The Couple Next Door, which starts tonight, as the Yorkshire surgeon Charlotte Roberts.

It is a role for which she was glad to be using her own, or, at least her original, accent. Whereas young actors now are told to embrace their differences, it wasn’t necessarily the case when Annabel was training, so people don’t realise that she’s from Wakefield.

“My family have got a really strong accent and I did have more of an accent than I do now, but it was very much encouraged at drama school to practise your received pronunciation because, at the time, everything that was being made was Jane Austen. It was like, ‘Don't speak like that because you won't get work’, which is annoying because it's not actually fact.”

Now 41, Annabel lives happily in the “middle of nowhere” in Warminster, in Wiltshire, after living in London between the ages of 21 and 38 once she had graduated from Oxford Drama School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she was born and raised in the Horbury, the daughter of Richard and Helen Scholey.

“My parents are retired now, but were a fireman and a nurse so had absolutely nothing to do with this industry whatsoever. But I got taken to dance school when I was three because my mum was like, ‘She's just got too much energy’,” says Annabel.

“She begged the local dance teacher to take me a year early because I think you're supposed to start at four. But she took me on and I just loved it. I guess I was a bit of a show off and very hyperactive, and I just really took to it.”

When she was about eight, she went to Audrey Spencer’s dance school in Huddersfield, where she also got the chance to try drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “I just completely immersed myself in it and I realised that was my favourite thing.”

At 18, after her “fairly sheltered” childhood as, she admits, a “very nerdy” head girl at school obsessed with getting As, she went to Oxford.

“I wasn't particularly worldly,” says the former Horbury High pupil. “I was game for being worldly and adventurous, I guess quite brave, but my mum and dad gave me everything and they were so supportive. They had no idea what we were doing but they believed in me. They just had blind belief that it's what I wanted to do.”

After graduating it was on to London, where for the next decade or so she worked steadily in theatre, performing in two or three plays a year, she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I graduated at the end of a really incredible era of theatre,” says Annabel, adding: “It was a whirlwind and it started pretty quickly. I graduated when I was 21 and my first job was in (Tom Stoppard’s) The Real Thing. Tom Conti was my dad and the late Tim Pigott-Smith, who became a bit of a mentor for me, he directed.”

Soon after, it was back near home turf at the Sheffield Crucible for Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard with Joanna Lumley. “She was just the loveliest person,” says Annabel. “We shared a dressing room. We had such a laugh, I've got such fond memories of that.”

In 2010, she performed in A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Rose Theatre in Kingston alongside York-born Dame Judi Dench.

“It took me a couple of days to actually dare to speak to her, even though she's so lovely, but I just couldn't believe I was in the same cast with her. I didn't have a single line to her, I was Hermia and she was Titania, but there was a moment on stage in the second half when Hermia is asleep on the stage and Titania is doing a monologue - so it was just her and I on stage together. And I used to lay down, my heart pounding, like, it’s just us on stage!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She told me she played Hermia at 26, which is how old I was when I played her, so it was really amazing because I just think she's wonderful.”

The year after, Annabel played Lady Anne in Sam Mendes' acclaimed adaptation of Richard III with Kevin Spacey in the title role, at the Old Vic theatre in London.

There was much more besides - working with Sir Peter Hall when he directed Richard Brinsley Sheridan's comedy The Rivals, for instance - but eventually she transitioned into more television work, especially after the birth of her daughter Marnie, who is now six.

Again, she built up a strong list of screen credits: Medici, The Salisbury Poisonings, Doctor Who, The Serial Killer’s Wife, Dead and Buried, Rivals and The Split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme she is most proud of, though, is The Sixth Commandment, the BBC mini series from 2023 which recounted the horrendous true story of manipulation surrounding the defrauding of Ann Moore-Martin and murder of Peter Farquhar. Ben Field was convicted of the crimes, which took place in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, in 2019.

Annabel played Ann-Marie Blake, the niece of Ann Moore-Martin.

“I’ve never been in a read through where I've been moved before and Timothy Spall’s performance (as Peter Farquhar) in the read through… he just sat there and he physically changed,” she says. “I was sat opposite him and I just thought, my God, this is going to be extraordinary.”

Now, she is looking forward to The Couple Next Door, a dark psychological drama about a young couple moving to the suburbs and striking up a friendship – potentially a little too friendly – with their new neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to be honest, I really did want to play a northern part,” she says.

"We didn't film it at home, to be clear, we filmed it in in Belgium, but I wanted to play somebody from where I'm from and Charlotte is from Leeds. So that was great. And also she's the same age as me. I can be quite serious, she can be quite serious. She's worked really hard and she's at that point in her life where i’ts ‘what's next?’ And I think that is an interesting point in a person's life.”

Annabel’s parents live in the East Riding these days, but she still knows what’s going on in West Yorkshire through her friend Lucy Buckton, a matron in the area, who sends her pictures of Horbury.

“The juxtaposition between our lives is just ridiculous,” says Annabel. “She’ll be doing something completely insane at work and then I’ll tell her what I’m doing. She came to see me when I was doing a play with Zoë Wanamaker in London. Zoë answered the door and handed her a gin and tonic. Lucy’s just like: ‘I don’t understand your life, but I love it’.”