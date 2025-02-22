To landlord David Aynesworth there is no better feeling than that of crossing the moors with his old oak barrels of beer.

It is what centuries of pub owners have done before him, for The Craven Arms at Appletreewick. Once it would have been by horse and cart.

Now the 82-year-old, loading up his trusty Land Rover, travels a 44-mile round trip to Theakston Brewery in Masham each week.

Here he picks up three or four oak barrels of Old Peculiar to sell in the pub, some 216 pints. Each barrel is handcrafted by a resident cooper. They weigh a tonne.

“It is unusual,” he said. “And it's extra work to do it. But beer out of the oak barrels is very different to beer out of a metal cask. It imparts an extra flavour. To me it makes it softer, a deeper taste.”

Oak barrels such as these are harder to come by in Britain today. Mostly, beer comes in casks.

Traditions, to Mr Aynesworth, are important. He used to be a Punch and Judy man, with his old puppets up on the shelf. Then a fiddler for a Morris troupe.

A chartered surveyor by trade, and former estate manager for Skipton's Broughton Hall, he took on the pub 20 years ago as joint landlord with son Robert. Now it a family venture, with wife Linda and daughter-in-law Ali who also runs shepherd's huts. They have returned it to the “old ways”.

There are paintings in the pub of oak barrels behind the bar from long ago. He's seen too many pubs, said Mr Aynesworth, stripped out and modernised. Out comes their "soul and heart".

Here, he said, they've brought it back. There's a cruck barn, in traditional style from 1,000 years ago, with wooden pegs rather than nails and with local stone, thatch and trees. It uses a 'cruck', two halves of one tree, to form the timber frame. And then there's the oak barrels, behind the bar once more.

“People do like to see the old ways of life and the old ways of doing things,” he said.

“If ever I run out, there's hell to pay,” he added. “People come from all over for a pint. I make sure I don't run out.”

The pub may be familiar to many people from television screens, used for the filming of shows such as All Creatures Great And Small and the film Emily about the Brontes.

It is wild up here at times. It's beautiful, added Mr Aynesworth.

"I don't think we're in the middle of nowhere," he insists. "We're at the centre of the world - it's everyone else that's far away."

And his trips to Theakstons, following in the footsteps of landlords since the 17th century over Dallow Gill Moor, have become a weekly treat. They can trace the names of all who came before him.