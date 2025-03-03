The Data City: Leeds consultancy secures £2m investment from Oxford Economics
The partnership will aim to “drive innovation” in sector analysis and investment decision making by integrating The Data City’s AI-powered platform with Oxford Economics’ forecasting tools.
The investment is the largest received by The Data City since its formation in 2017.
Alex Craven, CEO of The Data City, said: “Oxford Economics shares our vision and ambition of global strategic expansion, which enables us to strengthen our workforce, massively upscale our technological capabilities, and accelerate our global customer acquisition.”
The investment will be used to enhance The Data City’s data infrastructure, expand its services, and fund the initial market development for the US joint venture.
The deal follows a record year of growth for The Data City, coming after the firm created ten new senior roles across development, data science and management divisions, increasing its headcount from 20 to 30.
