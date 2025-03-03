The Data City: Leeds consultancy secures £2m investment from Oxford Economics

Leeds-based computer consultancy firm, The Data City, has announced that it is accelerating its mission of establishing a new global industrial classification system, after securing £2M investment from Oxford Economics.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:45 BST

The partnership will aim to “drive innovation” in sector analysis and investment decision making by integrating The Data City’s AI-powered platform with Oxford Economics’ forecasting tools.

The investment is the largest received by The Data City since its formation in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Craven, CEO of The Data City, said: “Oxford Economics shares our vision and ambition of global strategic expansion, which enables us to strengthen our workforce, massively upscale our technological capabilities, and accelerate our global customer acquisition.”

Fromleft to right: The Data City's Alex Craven, Paul Connell, Kelly Weston and Tom Forth.Fromleft to right: The Data City's Alex Craven, Paul Connell, Kelly Weston and Tom Forth.
Fromleft to right: The Data City's Alex Craven, Paul Connell, Kelly Weston and Tom Forth.

The investment will be used to enhance The Data City’s data infrastructure, expand its services, and fund the initial market development for the US joint venture.

The deal follows a record year of growth for The Data City, coming after the firm created ten new senior roles across development, data science and management divisions, increasing its headcount from 20 to 30.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice