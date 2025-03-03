Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will aim to “drive innovation” in sector analysis and investment decision making by integrating The Data City’s AI-powered platform with Oxford Economics’ forecasting tools.

The investment is the largest received by The Data City since its formation in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Craven, CEO of The Data City, said: “Oxford Economics shares our vision and ambition of global strategic expansion, which enables us to strengthen our workforce, massively upscale our technological capabilities, and accelerate our global customer acquisition.”

Fromleft to right: The Data City's Alex Craven, Paul Connell, Kelly Weston and Tom Forth.

The investment will be used to enhance The Data City’s data infrastructure, expand its services, and fund the initial market development for the US joint venture.