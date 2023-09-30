The Flying Scotsman locomotive will not haul any trains this weekend as it is awaiting inspection on Monday following a crash, it has been announced.

The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, at 7.10pm on Friday.

The station is home to Strathspey Railway, a heritage line which takes visitors on steam trains in northern Scotland.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution but their injuries were not believed to be serious, police said.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “We can confirm that steam locomotive Flying Scotsman has been involved in a shunting incident at Aviemore Station.

“We will provide further information once more details are known.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene, and Police Scotland said other casualties were treated at the station.

It has now been announced the Flying Scotsman will not haul trains for the remainder of the weekend.

In a social media statement, Strathspey Steam Railway said: “On account of the incident previously intimated, all our Saturday services have now been cancelled.

“The Flying Scotsman locomotive will not haul any trains this weekend as it is awaiting inspection on Monday.

“We ask for your understanding in what has been a difficult situation as we attempt to recover the position safely with third parties and any further updates will be posted to this channel. A further statement regarding our Sunday services will be made later today as soon as the situation is clear.

“The Royal Scotsman carriage set involved in last night's incident is currently receiving a pre-inspection by a third party on behalf of its owners prior to its movement to shed to avail thorough inspection which will clear Aviemore Platform 3 for further services. This is taking longer than initially anticipated as we have been advised that the set has to be split into manageable sections.

“Refunds will be processed, in due course. It is proving difficult to answer all posts individually for which we apologise.”

As part of its special 100th anniversary celebrations, the Flying Scotsman was due to be on display for thousands of visitors to take photos and marvel at the incredible feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.