This autumn, the Flying Scotsman will return to its roots in Doncaster and visitors will get the opportunity to see it up close - here is how you can book a ticket.

As part of its special 100th anniversary celebrations, the Flying Scotsman will be on display for thousands of visitors to take photos and marvel at the incredible feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.

There will also be creative activities and entertainment on offer for people of all ages to enjoy at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

The Flying Scotsman. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

“I am delighted that we are giving our residents, along with visitors from far and wide, the chance to see Flying Scotsman as part of a special centenary event.

“We are a city that has a proud rail heritage, but we are also a city that looks to the future, and we have forged strong partnerships in the transport sector to build on regeneration and growth across Doncaster.

“This event will also be poignant as it takes place over Remembrance weekend. It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freightliner Terminals MD, Nick Matthews, said: “Freightliner is always passionate about supporting the local communities in which our terminals reside.

“To be part of this special occasion by opening our terminal to host this significant event is a real pleasure, especially as we have many ex-service men and women within our organisation, making this occasion even more special.”

How to book tickets to see the Flying Scotsman up close

Tickets are free and will be available from 10am on Monday, October 2, 2023 on the Eventbrite website to visit Flying Scotsman on either Saturday, November 11 or Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Tickets are limited to six per booking and visitors are advised to be mindful of booking tickets that they will actually use so that as many people as possible get the chance to visit the Flying Scotsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying Scotsman will be based at Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South and there will be no parking available at the site, however, there will be a Park and Ride service provided by First Bus that will run every 15 minutes from White Rose Way Park and Ride (by Morrisons) and an additional service will also run from Frenchgate Interchange every 20 minutes.

A return ticket will cost £3 for an adult and £2 for a child return ticket and concessions are not valid on this service.

The tickets for both days to see Flying Scotsman are allocated in hourly time slots: 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. You will need to select the time slot you prefer in order to get your ticket. Once time slots are full to capacity they will show as unavailable online.

For those who might struggle to use the Eventbrite website there will be a limited number of tickets available at Danum Gallery Library and Museum reception and also at the Tourist Information Centre at Priory Place.