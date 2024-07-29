The history of the Time Ball Buildings and 'Dyson's Clock' on Lower Briggate in Leeds
It opened in 1865 and by the late 1880s expanded into neighbouring premises and added the extraordinary façade that included two great clocks, one presided over by Father Time complete with scythe and the warning “Tempus Fugit” (time flies) and another with a weather vein and silver “ time ball” which dropped on the stroke of the hour.
Dysons claimed the ball was linked electrically to the Royal Observatory at Greenwich to ensure the accuracy of its clock.
When the time ball dropped each day at 1pm it was an opportunity for Leeds people to correct their watches to London time and for several generations of Leeds folk “I’ll see you under Dyson’s clock” was a common arrangement for a night on the town.
Dyson helped less well-off people afford watches and clocks with early instalment plans. The shop’s interior matched the ornate façade with much mahogany and glass.
As the business grew John Dyson moved out to the village of Weeton in Lower Wharfedale and became active in the National Association of Goldsmiths in London.
It is said the success of Time Ball Buildings enabled the Dysons to travel in Europe, and that John Dyson’s wife, Lucy Ann, had such good luck in Monte Carlo casinos they splashed out on extravagant shop fittings.
After Dyson died in 1916 two of his sons and their children continued to run the shop until its sale in 1970.
