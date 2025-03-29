The keys to understanding inheritance tax: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve spent an awfully long time with these tomes since the Autumn Statement brought inheritance tax to the fore. Increasingly people are interested in giving gifts during their lifetime to cut their tax bill, so it has been essential to delve into the detail. And while I don’t want to send anyone to sleep, it’s important to know some of the basics.

It’s worth starting with the key rule of giving gifts. You need to strike the right balance between giving money away and holding enough assets for your needs later in life. This is easier said than done, because it’s so difficult to know whether you will need money for things like care. It can be a good idea to err on the side of caution, but don’t get carried away with this. There are plenty of people sitting on hundreds of thousands of pounds that they’d struggle to spend during their lifetime – even if they put in a real effort. There will be a lot to think about, so if you’re unsure what you can afford to give, you may want to get some advice.

Other than that, there are some pretty straightforward allowances you can take advantage of – at least as straightforward as inheritance tax ever gets. You can give up to £3,000 away each year, which will fall within your annual gift allowance. If you didn’t use it in the last tax year, you can carry it forward and give £6,000. You can also give smaller gifts of up to £250 to as many people as you like – although not to anyone benefitting from your annual allowance. If you’re married, you can both take advantage of your allowances. Weirdly, there’s a separate allowance for wedding gifts, so you can give £5,000 to a child, £2,500 to a grandchild or great-grandchild and £1,000 to any other person.

Finace specialist Sarah Coles delved into the details of inheritance tax. Photo: oe Giddens/PA Wire

There’s a separate rule that means you can give away ‘surplus income’ which falls out of your estate for inheritance tax purposes straight away too. However, to qualify, you have to meet some pretty specific conditions. The gift must come from actual income. This can be from employment or self-employment, pensions, rent, interest or dividends. You’re not allowed to dip into savings or investments to afford it. You also have to be able to maintain your normal standard of living after making the gift. Finally, you need to establish a clear, regular pattern of gifts and keep good records of it all. Some people will choose, for example, to pay some or all of their child or grandchild’s monthly mortgage payments.

If you don’t have enough income to do this, but you have plenty of assets, some people will invest to generate an income and then give that away. In some cases, you can include ‘accumulated income’ from the past two years – where you made income but then invested it. However, this gets more complicated, so you’ll need to spend some quality time with the tax manuals or speak to an adviser.

Aside from this, if you give away a lump sum of more than the annual gifting limits, it becomes what’s known as a ‘potentially exempt transfer’, which falls out of your estate after seven years have passed. If you were to pass away before the seven years are up, another bunch of rules come into play.

If you make gifts of less than the nil rate band of £325,000 and you die within seven years, they will be considered as part of your estate, and will come out if your nil rate band. If they come to more than £325,000, gifts are added up in chronological order, and anything over the nil rate band will be subject to inheritance tax - paid by whoever got the gift. Taper relief may apply, so if they gave it to you within the previous three years, you’ll pay the full 40%, whereas if they gave it between six and seven years ago the rate is reduced to 8%. If you have used a trust, the rules are slightly different. They’d take another article to run through, so it’s worth speaking to an expert.

Because so much of your estate is made up by your home, people often wonder if they can sign their property over to their children in the hope it won’t be counted for inheritance tax purposes. If you give it away and move out, and never see any benefit from it, then under the current rules, if you live for seven years, it will pass out of your estate for tax purposes.

However, if you get any benefit at all from your former home, things go awry. It’s considered as a ‘gift with reservation of benefits’, so in effect, it’s not counted as having been given away at all. This can happen if you continue to live there without paying a market rent, or if you give it away with conditions attached – like them not being able to sell. It means you could pay all the legal costs for a transfer and not get any tax benefit from it at all.

You might be tempted to consider a scheme that puts your home into a trust. These are based on the assumption that the property is considered to be given away on the date you put it into trust, so the seven-year clock starts ticking. However, you could get an immediate tax bill – alongside the cost of setting it up, and there’s no guarantee it’ll work, because the taxman may consider these schemes to be tax avoidance. You could end up paying a fortune and achieving nothing.

If you’re worried about making gifts, and also concerned about inheritance tax, there is another option. You can consider annuities. If you were to buy a 100% joint life level annuity, you can use the income to fund premiums for a whole of life policy (joint life, second death), set up in trust so it pays outside your estate on death. The annuity money is 'spent' up front, removing it from your estate immediately, but if you died the next day your beneficiaries would get the whole of life payout tax free. The two products can’t be linked if they’re going to work within the rules, so you might want to get advice to make sure you stay on track.

Of course, there are more details in those wretched tax manuals, which might work better for you if you’re in need of a good night’s sleep.

Inflation fell unexpectedly in February

Like an over-refreshed pub-goer after midnight, inflation has staggered uncertainly in a new direction again, unexpectedly falling from 3% to 2.8% in February. It eases the pressure slightly on the Bank of England, but it doesn’t change the fact that inflation is likely to lurch back to growth again next month, and then keep rising in April once the price rises of Awful April kick in.

It means this news is unlikely to change the outlook for rates. The Bank of won’t want to keep rates too high for so long that growth stagnates entirely, so on balance we’re expecting a rate cut in May or June, and a second around September.