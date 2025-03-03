The pub is due to reopen shortly after being closed since 2019

Plans have been submitted to built two homes on the car park of a pub that’s about to reopen six years after closing.

The Light Dragoon in Etton, near Beverley, is set to reopen later this month as “The Pub at Etton” and promises “traditional beers, log burning fires and specialist food nights”.

It came after developer Wayne Low’s plans to demolish the pub, once home to one of the one of the oldest folk clubs in Britain, before closing in 2019, were withdrawn in October, following opposition.

Villagers protested that proposals for four homes, six shepherd huts and a micro pub threatened the heart of the attractive, and unusual, "ribbon" village.

The location of the two homes on the car park in front of the Light Dragoon

Now plans have been submitted for two three-bedroomed homes on part of the car park, which developers say used to be occupied by housing.

Planning documents state that the pub “is currently being refurbished and will reopen shortly.

"The application will use an area of hardstanding to the east of the pub.

"This will not affect the viability of the pub which will continue to have a large area existing parking to the rear."

The application says a similar scheme for two homes on a car park of a pub at Tickton was given permission.

The pub is in a Conservation Area and the law requires that development proposals “preserve or enhance” their character.