The never seen before photos of Whitby and Sandsend through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Whitby and Sandsend has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. October 1972 Boats in Whitby Harbour. 2. August 1931 Whitby fishermen with a large porpoise caught in the waters off North Yorkshire. 3. August 1931 Visitors climb the 199 steps at Whitby to get a better view of the town. 4. 1913 On the beach at Sandsend.