The New Clarence, Hull: Pub saved for community after owners agree sale ending long-running battle
The New Clarence pub became the subject of an acrimonious dispute between its new owners who wanted to develop it for accommodation and campaigners who wanted to make it Hull’s first community pub.
Now campaigners have announced that terms have been agreed with Kingston Apartments (Yorkshire) Ltd, after a deal brokered by members of the Campaign for Real Ale
Hull Community Pub Society chairperson Simon Berry said: “We fully appreciate that this was an incredibly difficult decision for them to make but thank them in reaching an agreement with us, given their own challenges.
“This sale will deliver a highly prized outcome for members of Hull Community Pub Society, Camra and involved local residents.
“We are all excited to have come to this agreement to be able to channel our combined energy into crafting an exceptional community run venue in Hull’s theatre quarter”.
HCPS, formerly Save The New Clarence, successfully registered the building as an asset of community valuee in August 2023 allowing it to successfully bid for a £300,000 Government grant. On top they raised another £112,000 through a share issue.
The group launched their campaign following the closure of the venue in June 2023 when owners Admiral Taverns put it on the market for £250,000.
Former landlord Ian Ibbetson said rising costs, staff shortages and the cost of living crisis had bought the industry to its knees, but he and other former regulars rallied to see off Kingston Apartment’s plans for a 29-bed house of multiple occupation application for NHS staff in September 2023.
Proposals for a 20-bed HMO with reduced pub facilities on the ground floor were rejected by councillors this September. The pub used to be known as a great real ale destination, hosting live music and comedy nights, with many clubs, societies and community groups using the first floor function room.
It is hoped exchange and completion happens by January 31 2025.
