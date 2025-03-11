Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the first lockdown finished during the pandemic, Sophie Hetherington Heywood made a trip to an off-grid community in Wales.

Not a decision that she could have predicted would lead her to become a weaver – or a crusader for British wool.

Sophie, 37, who lives on a narrow boat in Hebden Bridge, says: “There was a woman there teaching people how to weave on a peg loom and so I had a quick lesson with her, bought a peg loom and the rest of the fleece off her, and wove myself a rug.”

Sophie Hetherington Heywood weaving on her peg loom.

She was amazed that such a small, portable and accessible machine could produce these nice items.

"I lived in Saddleworth at the time, that's where I've grown up. Lots of farms around. So I asked on Facebook if any farmers had any wool, and I was inundated with people wanting to give wool away,” she says.

Farmers do not necessarily get much money for wool these days, so it is often used, for example, to secure fence posts, is burned or they “have it piled up in the backs of barns, not being used,” says Sophie.

“I've always been big on sustainability. That's what has led me to follow up and do more of it, just knowing that there was this fibre all around us that's being wasted and starting to work with it, I just realised what an amazing resource it is. It's beautiful. British wool, in all different breeds, different colours, a lot of it really lovely and soft.

Sophie Hetherington Heywood with her yarn.

"I've still got my first rug here that I made, but my second rug, I put it up for sale, and someone bought it, and I just went from there, really."

Five years on she has her own business as The Peg Loomer, selling hand woven rugs, mats, headbands, wreaths, scarfs, cowls, beanies and even berets. There are also needle felted accessories such as earings, decorations like barn owls and artworks. Meanwhile, she sells peg looms and her own knitting yarn after working with Halifax Spinning Mill.

She also offers workshops in peg loom weaving, wreath-making and needle felting.

Before she went into weaving, Sophie had a number of jobs such as working with refugees in Greece, and has a degree in psychology.

A peg loom.

She says: “I think I've always been creative, but I've never (previously) had a certain thing that I've done. I can't imagine not doing it now. It's mad to think that I ever wasn't making stuff, really. It's been good to find my thing.”

Peg looms are made of a main block at the bottom, stuck into which are thin rods – pegs – spaced apart at short intervals, and wool is woven in and out of them.

Sustainability, though, is an important part of Sophie’s work and she is a member of Northern England Fibreshed, which supports regional fibre and dye professionals trying to create regenerative fashion and textiles.

“In the last few decades,” says Sophie, “we've gone from wool being a highly valued resource previously to us being inundated with these synthetic fibres and plastic-based clothing and textiles being shipped around the world, which are cheap and thrown away.

"None of it lasts very long and we're in this climate crisis, and we've got wool all around us everywhere, and farmers are struggling to get anything for it, and it just seemed like total madness to me.”

Wool also has a properties which many other materials don’t offer, says Sophie.

“Obviously, it's a natural fibre, so it's biodegradable. It's got a low carbon footprint because we're using it from farms around us, or we can do it that way. It's really durable. It regulates your temperature: if you're cold, it's going to warm you up a lot (but) it’s used in sportswear and stuff, so if you're hot, it cools you down. So it’s an amazing resource."

For her peg loom weaving, Sophie uses some wool sourced directly from farms, and some from Benridge Woolworks in County Durham, which gets it from farms across the UK.

However, she also sells fully-traceable knitting yarn, spun at Halifax Spinning Mill, which is now located in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

This comes from a number of different sheep, including rare breeds. The breeds she uses include: Norfolk Horn and Whitefaced Woodland sheep from Temple Newsam Home Farm, Leeds; Manx Loaghtans from Raskelf Rare and Heritage Breeds, North Yorkshire and from Well-i-hole Farm, Saddleworth; Zwartbles from Upper Lane Farm, Northowram, West Yorkshire; and Shetlands from Lambwath View Flock, Hull.

Sophie, who lives with partner Chris, aims to give farmers a fairer price for wool but is also keen to take her workshops out into the community.

"I'm really passionate about working with people and bringing the craft to have a benefit for other people and for society, and that's why I love doing my workshops. I've definitely like brought skills that I've got from my charity work,” she says.