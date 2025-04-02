The Traveller's Rest, Long Riston: Homes stand empty after developer fails in bid to have them declared lawful
Inspector Paul Freer visited the village of Long Riston, near Beverley, to look over the new building, which is meant to substitute for the The Traveller’s Rest.
Mr Freer said he had “no doubt” it had been designed as two residential dwellings “from the very outset”.
The 200-year-old pub was demolished without planning permission between November 2019 and February 2020. Developer Wayne Low was subsequently fined £32,000 at Hull Crown Court for knocking down the village’s only pub
Eco Custom Homes, of which Mr Low is a director, appealed for a second time to the Planning Inspectorate after East Riding Council refused a certificate of lawful development.
The certificate confirms that a development is lawful and prevents enforcement action against it.
Mr Low is required by an enforcement notice to rebuild the pub "so as to recreate it as similar as possible to the demolished building prior to its demolition”.
However Mr Freer said there were "numerous detailed differences that cumulatively result in a very different building to that which was demolished".
And he wasn't convinced that the building could function as a pub, noting that the cellar could only fit five barrels and there wasn’t enough space to store wine, spirits, soft drinks and bar snacks.
There was a bar but it was only 3m long, with a 1m space for staff to stand in and it appeared to have been provided as an "afterthought".
There were also no signs to indicate it was a pub and the car park was fenced off at the time the application for the certificate was submitted. The only part of The Traveller’s Rest which was left standing following the demolition was a single storey wing which Mr Low turned into a small bar called the Micro Pig.
Mr Freer said the building should be connected to the Micro Pig, as the Micro Pig was part of the original pub.
He said: "I have absolutely no doubt that the building as rebuilt was designed from the very outset as two residential dwellings and not as a public house.
"That much is apparent from the internal layout, the facilities provided, the installation of two separate sets of utility meters, the subdivision of the garden space and some of the design features: for example, the bi-fold doors in the rear elevation. There are other indicators too, such as the absence of any fascia to accommodate pub signage and the annexation of the car park."
Mr Freer said: "I conclude that the appellant has failed to demonstrate that the enforcement notice issued on 11 December 2020 has been complied with".
Previously some locals argued the village now has a successful microbar and locals need housing over a second pub. However others believe the application had to be rejected as it fails to comply. Nearly 300 pubs closed across England and Wales in 2024, according to the British Beer & Pub Association.