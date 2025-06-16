The Trawl: Inside the 1960s-style fish and chips shop which feels as if you're in an old movie
From the retro tiles on the frontage to the old peg board menu inside, there are nods to the history of this family-run chippy just off the seafront in Bridlington.
The Trawl, on Cliff Street, is popular among locals who appreciate a taste of nostalgia as the decor appears to have been frozen in time.
Candice and Martin Dixon took over their family's chip shop two years ago.
Martin said: "My grandad set up the places in the sixties. We've kept it in that style."
In the doorway lies a vintage cafe sign propping open the door.
It feels as if you're walking into a 1960s-style film set.
There's an antique penny arcade game on the wall - called 'win a choc' - which was most likely purchased in the 40s or 50s.
The vintage cash registers are in working order and still in use. The shop is still cash only.
Everywhere is immaculately clean, yet the style is untouched. Dark wood fittings with beige tables and red PVC leather-covered chairs.,
It costs only £4 for a chip butty or £10.50 for a large portion of fish and chips. Everything is, of course, cooked in beef dripping like the ‘good old days.’
You can dine in the cafe with table service or grab your order from the takeaway area.
One customer described it on social media as: "The cheapest, tastiest fish and chips in Bridlington.”