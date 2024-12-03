Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what it lacks in size it makes up for in numbers. It is probably the most numerous seabird in the world with between 10 and 15 million pairs on Spitsbergen alone and other huge colonies on Greenland.

Most of them spend their lives in the High Arctic feeding on plankton.

As a result the cliffs where they nest are stained bright red with guana.

Little auk in southern Spitsbergen.

After the breeding season they head south to wintering areas in the northern North Sea where they remain at sea, only being seen close inshore after winter storms.

This month, flocks are brought down the east coast and can be seen from vantage points such as Flamborough Head and Filey Brigg.

Sometimes huge numbers are involved and these movements are known as wrecks or displacements.

Wrecks can result in hundreds of dead or moribund little auks along the coast while a few might turn up inland in gardens or on park lakes.

Any that are recovered inland need to be returned to the sea as quickly as possible to have any chance of survival.

Displaced little auks, however, are usually healthy and, like those seen off the Yorkshire coast last week, were quickly able to make their way back north again.

Sometimes there is the chance to see a little auk at close quarters, especially if one shelters in Scarborough or Bridlington harbour- one was seen near the entrance to Scarborough harbour last week.

With a closer view it can be seen what an odd looking little bird this is with its tiny bill, frog-like face and short neck and tail.