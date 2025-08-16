Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in their ninth year, the awards are regarded among the leading marks of excellence in the agricultural sector as well as in rural business circles, with last year’s event seeing Mainsgill Farm Shop on the A66 north of Richmond take the Overall Farm of the Year, Farm Shop of the Year and Mixed Farm of the Year titles. The ceremony will be staged at The Pavilions of Harrogate complex, at the Great Yorkshire Showground, where the judges met this week to decide the finalists from more than 100 entries.

The panel includes Yorkshire Post farming writer Chris Berry, who will compere the evening, Simon Bishop, commercial manager of Nufarm UK Ltd, the event's headline sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other judges include Shipley dairy farmer Rachel Coates, who this year became the Great Yorkshire Show’s first female director, Stephen Wyrill, who farms near Catterick Village and is regional chairman of the Tenant Farmers Association and Sophie Throup, technical and sustainability director for Myton Food Group.

Rachel Coates, Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show

While the focus of this year’s awards is on responses to the turbulent times facing the agricultural sector, some of the nominatees have been put forward for their work over many years.

In addition, the awards are meant to give recognition to the work on farms, in businesses or through countryside events regardless of a farm, business or event’s size.

This year the event will feature two new categories, including Educational Initiative of the Year and Agricultural Innovator of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Berry said the shortlists underlined the depth of talent, enterprise and initiative displayed across all sectors in agriculture as decisions are awaited on the new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme and the Land Use Framework, while inheritance tax continues to weigh heavily on the minds of many farmers.

Muck spreading the fields in early Spring in the Yorkshire Dales.

He said: “At a time when the countryside and farmers in particular are under pressure, through no fault of their own but through a government that is seeking to impose what is now known as the Family Farm Tax, the nominees are all setting standards in their specific sectors, coming up with new initiatives and in many cases defying the odds that are often stacked against them.

“This year’s 103 nominees come from farms and other rural businesses throughout our wonderful county.”

A spokesman for sponsors Nufarm said: "As a trusted leader in crop protection and seed technologies, we’re honoured to continue our support of these awards – highlighting our ongoing commitment to agricultural innovation and championing the rural communities that are the backbone of the UK countryside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country Post editor Stuart Minting added: “These awards are not only a chance to shine a light on those making outstanding contributions to the development of farming in Yorkshire at a time of much debate and rapid changes, but also to celebrate enterprises which serve as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

”Previous finalists and winners in the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards have received significant boosts from the recognition and this represents a chance for the region’s rural communities to herald, be inspired by and reflect on the efforts of those oing the extra mile or taking leaps of faith.”