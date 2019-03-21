The Yorkshire Post says: Refurbishment crucial to keep organ at heart of York Minster

The extensive programme of work under way to ensure the reliability of the grand organ of York Minster into the next century is illustrative of both its historic importance and its significance as one of the largest cathedral organs in the country today.

For more than 100 years, the organ has been at the heart of daily worship at the Minster, itself one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals, but some of the instrument’s 5,000-plus pipes, dating back to the 1830s, have been silent since its last major restoration in 1903.

A view of the Great Organ taken from the High Altar end of York Minster.

As part of a £2m refurbishment, the organ is being given a new lease of life, with around 70 of the 19th century pipes being repaired to be brought back into use when it makes its return next year.

Though it means the organ is temporarily out of use, the once-in-a-century refurbishment project is crucial if it is to continue to allow world-class music to be performed at the Minster for the next 100 years.