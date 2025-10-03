We are now sending stories to our readers through WhatsApp - here’s how to join.

As ever, we’re continuing to look at new and exciting ways to bring you the best of The Yorkshire Post’s stories, features and opinions.

Now, you can find out what’s going on in God’s Own County through another app you likely already have installed.

Our WhatsApp Channel will bring you the latest news including breaking news, weather updates, travel disruptions and more directly to your phone.

The popular app is already used by millions in the UK, and we have now launched a news initiative to help you keep in the know.

By joining the WhatsApp Channel you’ll receive images, video, stories, polls, and more that will reflect on the latest that is happening across Yorkshire.

WhatsApp Channels is a one-way communication method by which we are able to send these stories as WhatsApp messages - so they’ll flag up on your phone just like other messages you receive through the app.

If you have WhatsApp downloaded on your phone, you can join the Yorkshire Post’s WhatsApp Channel here.

And don’t worry, no one else in the community who isn’t already in your contacts won’t be able to see any of your details and you will only receive messages from us - the community admins. And we won’t be spamming you with endless messages either. Just the latest and best from across Yorkshire.

In order to join, you just need to click this link and you should be redirected to our WhatsApp Community. You won’t be able to call us through the phone number used on WhatsApp, so to get in touch you’ll need to email [email protected].