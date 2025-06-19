Yorkshire vet Peter Wright has called for volunteer drivers to help keep up with demand for a free bus service in rural North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-seater pink minibus bought by local firm Heck Food has no set timetable, with residents able to make their own travel bookings.

Since launching last October the bus has taken over 200 people to local markets, social events, school trips and on scenic drives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wright, who is an ambassador for the bus, also known from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, said: “Rural loneliness isn’t just about being alone. It’s about being cut off—physically, emotionally and socially.

Pictured left to right: Peter Wright, HECK’s Becky Keeble and guests from Kirklington on a recent trip to Masham market (credit Glen Minikin)

"I’ve seen elderly people who’ve gone days without speaking to another soul. This bus helps people reconnect. It brings back dignity and joy.”

According to data discussed at the recent North Yorkshire Rural Health and Care Summit, more than one in five rural residents report feeling frequently lonely, with limited transport being one of the biggest barriers to accessing help and staying socially active.

Volunteer drivers play a crucial role in keeping the service running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really proud of what the pink bus has achieved,” says Becky Keeble, Heck’s Community Ambassador. “But we need more volunteer drivers to reach more people. Even a couple of hours a month could make a big difference.”