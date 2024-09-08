The Yorkshire Vet, The Dog Father and the Retirement Rebel in conversation with Christine Talbot at The Great Holiday Home Show
The dog-friendly event saw almost 30,000 people head to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate to try, buy and stock up for their own holiday home as well as to see some of their heroes on stage.
The Yorkshire Vet, The Dog Father and the Retirement Rebel were interviewed by TV presenter Christine Talbot.
Professional dog trainer, TV presenter and best-selling author Graeme “The Dog Father” Hall said: “It’s amazing how many people who own a motorhome have their own dog. It’s lovely just chatting to people.”
Indeed there were plenty of dogs in the audience as Graeme explained how he could give advice to holiday home owners with dogs as it brings its own set of issues.
Christine added: “We had loads of dogs in the audience. They were really well behaved.”
Also on stage throughout the weekend was The Retirement Rebel and author Siobhan Daniels and Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet.
The Show has returned to Harrogate after a successful debut last year and this year organisers say is ”even bigger and better.”
Dogs had a field day with stalls selling dog treats and equipment.
This year there were a total of 322 caravans, motorhomes and holiday homes, featuring all the latest models from key manufacturers on display.
Alongside the caravans, motorhomes, campervans and holiday homes there were two halls full of Leisure World Shopping Village accessories, as well as a range of street food on offer.
Little Bird Artisan Markets hosted 70 stalls.
Visitors and their four legged friends had the chance to try paddle boarding on the safety of dry land as well as a range of family friendly activities.
For more information, go to: www.theharrogateshow.co.uk.
