Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swindlers, hustlers and women on the make – if anyone can tell their story it is historian and presenter Lucy Worsley.

She is back on the radio with her team of all female detectives, travelling through time to meet women who didn’t play by the rules and trying to find out what their crimes and the times they were in teach us about women’s lives now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second series of Lady Swindlers with Lucy Worsley – a follow-up to the Lady Killers programme – starts on BBC Sounds and Radio 4 today, with new episodes weekly.

Lucy Worsley. Picture: Bruce Basudde.

In the latest show, Worsley heads to North Yorkshire to investgate a woman who claimed she has the powers to heal and to banish evil.

She is known as the Yorkshire Witch but her real name was Mary Bateman. She lived in Leeds in the first decade of the 19th century, a time when, despite huge leaps forward in science, many people still believed in the power of the supernatural.

Mary, who according to York Museums Trust was born in 1768 to a small-scale farming family at Aisenby near Thirsk, carved out a living working as a ‘wise woman’ - selling magic charms and potions, and showing off a prophetic chicken. But, as Worsley discovers, there was a very dark side to Mary’s business too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worsley says: “She was a purveyor of fake cures and medicines - and her superpower wasn't so much actual magic as using her magnetic personality to get people to believe that she could cure their ills.

Prof Rosalind Crone. Picture: BBC.

"She was famous for possessing a magic hen which laid eggs upon which were written the words 'Christ is Risen' - but I'm sorry to tell you she pushed the eggs back up the poor old hen's duct to make it look like she was laying them for real…”

Writer and broadcaster Deborah Hyde, known to many as one of the sceptical voices on the hit BBC podcast about the supernatural, Uncanny, joins Worsley to explore Mary’s story, as does Rosalind Crone, Professor of History at the Open University.

Worsley and Prof Crone visit the part of Leeds where Mary lived and worked among a rapidly expanding population, as well as York Castle Prison, where her story ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what Worsley really wants to know is: did Mary Bateman actually believe she had special powers to heal and defeat the forces powers of evil, or was she just a ruthless swindler?

Ultimately, Bateman’s way of life caught up with her and she was convicted of the murdering woman called Rebecca Perigo, and hanged at the gallows overlooking St George’s Fields in York on March 20, 1809.

Other swindlers we meet this season include famous spirit mediums, an international art thief and even a Victorian woman spiking men’s drinks, as listeners travel back in time and across continents, from England and Scotland to the US.

Meanwhile, presenters invite a female expert to comment on each historical case, people such as crime novelist Denise Mina, or a top police officer with experience of burglary, like Jackie Malton, and those who have prosecuted similar crimes to the drink-spiking episode, namely Nneka Akodulu KC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worsley says: “We thought we should return to swindling because there are so many fabulous female con-artists that we didn't have room for in season one.

“I was absolutely thrilled that this time we got to look at a fake medium, and no one's life is complete without their knowing about the 1920s New York armed robber called The Bobbed Haired Bandit.

"We've all enjoyed working on some stories that are a bit lighter and jollier than the deaths we covered in Lady Killers - there's a certain glamour to a lady burglar able to squeeze through a window of eight inches, and a fake philanthropist (gosh, she had some excellent outfits).”

Do she have any favourite swindlers or swindles from this season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was particularly interested in the Fox Sisters, who were some of the best-known Spiritualist mediums in the nineteenth century.

"They achieved enormous celebrity and success passing on messages from the dead - but then when they'd fallen out of favour a bit and were on the downward slope of fame, one of them stirred things up again by admitting that all along she'd been faking - and the mysterious raps that people had been able to hear during the seances were actually made by her popping a joint in her foot. It reminds me of a modern-day YouTuber who sells a particular lifestyle, but then when they've taken things as far as they can go, can only gain even more attention by saying ‘I'm so sorry to have to tell you this, but nothing I said was true.’”

Prof Crone is resident historian on Lady Swindlers. How did the courts and public perception differ when dealing with female versus male swindlers in the past?

She says: “The courts and the public responded in seemingly contradictory ways to female swindlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the one hand, they were regarded as extraordinary, as something quite unusual.

"On the other hand, women were believed to have a greater capacity for deception than men, this was an unfortunate characteristic of femininity which needed to be brought under control, or combatted.

"We see a similar contradiction in society’s approach to female killers too.

"In the nineteenth century, women were believed to be naturally more moral and virtuous than men, but also that once they got involved in crime they also had a greater capacity for wickedness, which could be hard to rectify or reform.”

​