The answer is simple - because home-grown strawberries taste better, and there’s a certain satisfaction from eating produce you’ve grown in your own garden.

If you’re sensible enough to have a few rows of strawberries growing in the garden, it’s possible to give them a bit of help right now and earn yourself an early crop.

First give them a once-over, removing dead or damaged foliage and digging up any weeds which have taken up residence, then add a general-purpose fertilizer to the soil.

JUICY FRUITS: Strawberries are the nation’s favourite.

Now just pop a cloche (it could be home-made or a more expensive product; it doesn’t matter) over the top of the strawberry plants and block off the ends to keep the heat in. If there is such a thing as a warm, sunny day, just unblock the ends to allow a bit of air to circulate.

This method should, with luck, encourage the plants to produce early flowers – and early fruit.

Alternatively, if you can get your hands on a few potted strawberry plants, stick them in the greenhouse or a coldframe. Even a slight rise in temperature – and the added protection of glass – will encourage them to start to flower a couple of weeks before they would normally.

Some people just haven’t got the room for strawberries, but that doesn’t mean to say they can’t cultivate some and enjoy all the benefits of home-grown. Plant five to six plants in a hanging-basket in spring, and water every day during the growing season.

From flowering until harvest, feed the plants every 10 days with a tomato feed. Then enjoy the harvest.

Raspberries

February and March may be potentially the worst months of winter but it is also the time to prune autumn-fruiting raspberry canes and plant bare-rooted plants of the summer-fruiting varieties.

The latter grow prolifically during the summer months; the former ripen during the late summer and can continue to crop until the first frost. And although they are both raspberries, they have very different growth cycles. Summer-fruiters grow on canes produced the previous summer; the autumn raspberries grow on shoots produced during the current summer. So that’s why, after fruiting, you need to cut those canes down to ground level. Right now the hardest work is in preparing to plant bare-rooted raspberry canes. If the weather allows, get the site ready by digging out weeds and digging in plenty of well-rotted manure because raspberries do a lot of growing in a year and they are voracious feeders.

Raspberries are best grown in rows against supports. In a large garden, hammer in a tree stakes at the ends of each row. With the summer varieties, drill holes into the posts and stretch three rows of galvanized wires between them. The autumn varieties tend to grow shorter and stronger so they can make do with just two wires.

The planting depth is important - the old soil mark on the stem should be at the same level as the ground after planting. Then spread out the roots and firm them in. Plant canes 18in apart.

Now get out the secateurs and cut the newly-planted canes to nine inches above the soil. This is to encourage strong new growth for future years. And it will also pay dividends to leave this year’s crop of fruit untouched; in fact, remove temptation be removing the flowers as they appear – the plants will grow stronger and you can start cropping them the following year.

Always keep the plants well watered and protect them from birds – they, too, love a tasty raspberry and given the opportunity, they can devastate a crop.

Blackberries

People don’t normally grow wild blackberries; they grow all by themselves, pushing out yard after yard of viciously-spiked tendrils which snake their way through beds and borders, hedges and trees.

Trying to get rid of this invasive beast is virtually impossible – some people opt to cut it down as soon as it appears; then they have to cut it down again and again and again. Ultimately, they may succeed in eradicating it but in the blink of an eye it can return to carry on where it left off – growing.

But love it or loathe it, the common blackberry does have it uses – it produces highly attractive clusters of flowers which are followed by masses of black berries, hence its name.

But blackberry-lovers who don’t appreciate being scratched can always grow their own, thornless varieties, such as the compact ‘Loch Ness’ or ‘Loch Tay’ or the very early ‘Helen’.

But some brambles are grown just because they look good – ornamental varieties cultivated for their attractive stems or their flowers. The pure-white stems of the likes of R cockburnianus are an eye-catching site in winter.