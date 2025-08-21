These are the best wines to buy in Waitrose's 25 per cent off bargain sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is a great deal on wine at Waitrose right now with 25% off the regular price, when you buy six bottles which can be mixed, but you need to hurry.

Waitrose always keep these offers under wraps until they actually start so the deal has been running since last Wednesday morning, and it ends on August 26.

It works across the whole range, so long as the regular price is at least £6 and no more than £100.

This is a great opportunity to trade up in quality and give your taste buds a treat without spending more of your budget.

The deal is available in your local store, or you can order online.

Other supermarkets also have good deals at present, so here are some of the best wines to try, with a top price of £15 after discounts. That puts a significant level of quality into your glass.

Whites

Blueprint Verdejo 2024, Rueda, Spain, Waitrose regular price £7.25 down to £5.43 on the mix six deal until 26 August: Night-time harvest keeps freshness in the grapes, along with melon, herbs and fennel notes. If you like Sauvignon Blanc, you will probably like this, and at the offer price it is a terrific bargain.

Reyneke Organic Chenin Blanc 2023, Stellenbosch, South Africa, Waitrose regular price £11 down to £8.25 on the mix six deal until 26 August: A glorious Chenin from one of the Cape’s top wineries. Honeysuckle, stone fruit and crunchy apple freshness with the weight to carry through from our hot summer into autumn. Team with salmon en croute and vegetarian dishes.

Finest Terre di Monteforte Pinot Grigio 2024, Veneto, Italy, Tesco down from £9.25 to £8.25 with a Clubcard until 1 September: At last, a Pinot Grigio with flavour. It has ripe pears on the nose, crunchy apple mid-palate and a balance of citrus flavours on the finish. This will drink well all through to Christmas. Stock up.

Laurent Miquel Albariño 2024, Languedoc, France, Sainsbury down from £12.75 to £10.75 until 2 September: Innovative winemaker Laurent has planted this Galician grape variety in his own breezy vineyard, with great success. It is fresh, aromatic and elegant with floral notes and white peach flavours.

Laurent Delaunay Les Grappillages Chablis 2023, France, Morrisons down from £18 to £14 with a More card until 2 September: A lovely, complex style of Chablis, with citrus freshness on the nose, followed by green apples and a hint of peach, then crunchy minerality. ‘Grappillages’ is an old word for hand-picking grapes.

Rosé

Waitrose Loved and Found Moschofilero Rosé 2024, Peloponnese, Greece, Waitrose regular price £9.25 down to £6.94 on the mix six deal until 26 August: Moschofilero is a fragrant grape, and this wine carries those aromas through with cherry and lemon notes underpinned by hints of pink grapefruit. It has enough weight to cope with an ice cube on sunny days and will accompany salads, grilled fish and spiced chicken.

Côté Mas Rosorange 2024, Vin de France, Waitrose regular price £10 down to £7.50 on the mix six deal until 26 August: A delicious mix of a traditional rosé and an ‘orange’ wine fermented on grape skins, making a strawberry, peachy blend with structure and depth.

Mirabeau Belle Année 2024, France, Tesco, down from £9.25 to £7.50 with a Clubcard until 8 September: Grenache and Syrah grapes, grown at altitude and harvested at night to keep all the fresh, fruity flavours.

Ramon Bilbao Rioja Rosado, 2024, Spain, Co-op down from £8.75 to £7.90 until 2 September: Delicious raspberry and light plum flavours, with a creamy, rounded texture. It goes well with salmon, salads and can even cope with most grilled meats that come off the barbecue.

Arbousset Tavel Rosé 2024, Rhône, France, Tesco down from £13 to £11 with a Clubcard until 8 September: Halfway to red wine, this wine has bags of colour and flavour. Packed with juicy red and black cherry fruit, overlaid with strawberries, there is a streak of tannin across the palate too. If there is spice on your plate, try this in your glass.

Reds

Domaine Bousquet Finca Lalande Malbec 2022, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, Waitrose regular price £11 down to £8.25 on the mix six deal until 26 August: There are so many Malbecs on the shelves it is difficult to find the good ones, but this definitely gives great flavours for money, especially on the deal. Made from 100% organic grapes, grown at 1200 metres altitude in the foothills of the Andes, it has intense aromas and flavours of blueberries and blackberries, dusted with black pepper with a seam of freshness running through it.

The Best Block Series Margaret River Shiraz 2022, Australia, Morrisons down from £20 to £10 with a More card until 2 September: A limited release wine, so buy now before stocks run out. Full of dark chunky black fruits with supple tannins and a long, elegant finish, this will drink well now with any meats from the barbecue, but it will also gather depth and concentration to pour alongside autumn casseroles.

Villa Cafaggio Chianti Classico 2022, Tuscany, Italy, Waitrose regular price £16 down to £12 on the mix six deal until 26 August.: Seriously good Chianti, with spiced black cherry fruit and truffle undertones. This is far too good for a plate of spaghetti, and it really shows well as an autumn dinner-party wine paired with roast game.

Cune Rioja Reserva 2019, Spain, Sainsbury down from £14 to £12 with a Nectar card until 2 September: Consistently good, and terrific value even at its full price, this is packed with spice-edged bramble fruit with a soft, full-flavoured finish. Perfect with lamb and herb-spiked roast chicken.