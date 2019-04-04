These six Yorkshire railway stations will get better access for disabled passengers by 2024

Six railway stations in Yorkshire will have improved access for disabled passengers by March 2024 after being chosen to share part of a £300m government funding package.

Stations at Menston, Selby, Todmorden and Bridlington were chosen for upgrades, including footbridges and lifts, as part of the Access for All programme.

Garforth and Northallerton stations will also benefit, having previously been promised funding from the Department for Transport programme which was deferred.

Stations were selected based on criteria including footfall, the number of disabled people in the area, value for money, and local factors such as proximity to a hospital.

In Menston, the two-platform station has no lifts or way for a disabled passenger to get from one side to the other if they drive and park in the disabled bays.

Shipley MP Philip Davies said: "Improving accessibility will make a huge difference to people.

"It will stop people who are unable to use the footbridge having to be driven three-quarters of a mile around to the other platform to collect their car.

"It has always seemed ludicrous to me that the station has disabled parking spaces but on the return journey people cannot get back to their car.

"I am thrilled we have been successful in our bid and that we will be seeing improvements to make the station accessible for everyone.”

Transport Accessibility Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Transport is vital for connecting people with work, friends and family, but also to enable them to enjoy visiting some of the wonderful cultural, historical and natural sites across the UK.

“We want the 13.9 million disabled people in Britain to be empowered to travel independently, which is why I am delighted to announce this roll out of upgrades across the rail network.

“Over the next five years these newly accessible stations will open up routes across the country, helping us move closer to a transport sector that is truly accessible.”