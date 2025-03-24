The prolific thief drove away from the Yorkshire farm shop with the staff member’s “torso on the car bonnet, his legs and feet scraping the road”.

Shocking footage shows the moment a prolific thief fled a farm shop with a brave staff member clinging on to his car.

The man, who had a passenger in the car, can be seen driving along the entire 200-metre-long driveway at the Yorkshire farm with the staff member’s “torso on the car bonnet, his legs and feet scraping the road”.

The victim was still clinging onto the bonnet as the man drove onto the A66 and stopped to check for oncoming traffic, which gave the worker the chance to jump off the car as he drove off.

Thief flees Yorkshire farm shop with staff member on bonnet. | North Yorkshire Police

The man was arrested shortly after when his registration plate was picked up by cameras. He was charged with six offences including dangerous driving, shop theft and driving while disqualified and without insurance. He admitted all the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and banned from driving for two years.

The incident features in the latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera which specifically looks at crimes within Yorkshire.