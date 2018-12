Have your say

Thieves targeted a home in North Yorkshire in an overnight burglary.

Police said the offenders struck overnight on Tuesday at the property off Harmby Road, Leyburn, Richmondshire.

The offenders stole a wallet, laptop and bottles of alcohol during the burglary.

Officers today (Friday) appealed for witnesses to the offence to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number NYP-12122018-0298.