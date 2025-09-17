ThinkOTB: Leeds marketing agency receives King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade
Now in its 59th year, the awards – formerly the Queen’s Awards – are one of the UK’s most prestigious business accolades. Winners are entitled to display the emblem for the next five years.
The firm’s recognition follows on from its previous success with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020.
ThinkOTB is one of 197 organisations nationwide to be recognised with a King’s Award this year.
Founder Mark Davies said: “It’s a huge honour to follow on from our Queen’s Award five years ago with this King’s Award.”
The award was formally presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE, at a ceremony at ThinkOTB’s Headingley offices.
It comes as ThinkOTB also announced a major international client win. The firm announced that it had been appointed as creative partner to Croda Pharma, the pharmaceutical division of Croda International Plc.