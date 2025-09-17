ThinkOTB: Leeds marketing agency receives King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

Leeds-based marketing agency ThinkOTB has announced that it has been presented with a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST

Now in its 59th year, the awards – formerly the Queen’s Awards – are one of the UK’s most prestigious business accolades. Winners are entitled to display the emblem for the next five years.

The firm’s recognition follows on from its previous success with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ThinkOTB is one of 197 organisations nationwide to be recognised with a King’s Award this year.

Left to right: Joanne Waddington, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE, Mark Davies and Tina Catling Photo by Gerard Binksplaceholder image
Left to right: Joanne Waddington, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE, Mark Davies and Tina Catling Photo by Gerard Binks

Founder Mark Davies said: “It’s a huge honour to follow on from our Queen’s Award five years ago with this King’s Award.”

The award was formally presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE, at a ceremony at ThinkOTB’s Headingley offices.

It comes as ThinkOTB also announced a major international client win. The firm announced that it had been appointed as creative partner to Croda Pharma, the pharmaceutical division of Croda International Plc.

Related topics:LeedsMark DaviesHeadingleyWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice