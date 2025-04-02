Third former police officer based in Rotherham arrested over child sex abuse complaints

A third former police officer who was based in Rotherham has been arrested as part of an investigation into complaints by survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The ex police constable, in his fifties, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in Rotherham in 2004.

He has been released on bail.

It follows the arrests of two other former South Yorkshire Police officers late last year on suspicion of sexual offences and misconduct in public office as part of inquiries by the force’s major crime unit.

The offending was reported to have happened while the former officers, who were based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty, between 1995 and 2002.

The investigation, led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started when a complaint was referred by SYP in October 2024.

This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and complaints from two further women in December.

In late January, a fifth complainant was referred to the IOPC.

Last week the IOPC received a referral for a sixth complainant, leading to Monday’s arrest.