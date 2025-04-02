Third former police officer based in Rotherham arrested over child sex abuse complaints

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:13 BST
A third former police officer who was based in Rotherham has been arrested as part of an investigation into complaints by survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The ex police constable, in his fifties, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in Rotherham in 2004.

He has been released on bail.

It follows the arrests of two other former South Yorkshire Police officers late last year on suspicion of sexual offences and misconduct in public office as part of inquiries by the force’s major crime unit.

A third former South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested this week as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into complaints from survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in RotherhamA third former South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested this week as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into complaints from survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham
The offending was reported to have happened while the former officers, who were based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty, between 1995 and 2002.

The investigation, led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started when a complaint was referred by SYP in October 2024.

This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and complaints from two further women in December.

In late January, a fifth complainant was referred to the IOPC.

Last week the IOPC received a referral for a sixth complainant, leading to Monday’s arrest.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said they were now investigating serious complaints by six women of sexual offending by former SYP officers: “At the end of the investigation we will decide whether a file of evidence will be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges.”

