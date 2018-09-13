This is the best pub in Yorkshire according to the Good Beer Guide

A country pub owned by a community co-operative has been named Yorkshire's best by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The George and Dragon in Hudswell, near Richmond, was one of 16 regional winners picked out by CAMRA in this year's Good Beer Guide.

The two-room village inn previously won the organisation's National Pub of the Year title in 2016.

It was rescued and refurbished after being bought by the community in 2010, and has now become a local hub with a library, shop and allotments.

It sells Yorkshire beers, over 90 whiskies and is known for its terrace with panoramic views over the Swale Valley.

Pub review: George and Dragon, Hudswell

The first 'revivalist' landlords, mother and daughter Margaret and Jackie Stubbs, stepped down in 2014 due to ill health, and the tenancy was taken on by Keith and Stephanie Miller and their son Stuart.

Prince Charles visited the pub in 2015.