This is the healthy life expectancy for people in Yorkshire: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When we’re planning for retirement, the risk is that we don’t think about healthy life expectancy, because we’re focusing on how long we’re likely to live – in order to make sure we have enough cash to last us a lifetime. However, when we’re planning ahead, the number of those years we’re likely to spend in good health is a key piece of information. It can have a profound impact on our ability to work for as long as we want, and significant cost implications if our health deteriorates enough to mean that we need to pay for care.

The bad news is that healthy life expectancy may well be much lower than you think. On average, men in England will live to the age of 61.5 in good health, while women will live to 61.9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the worst of it through, because it varies dramatically depending on where you live, and Yorkshire and The Humber fares poorly. On average in the region, women will live to the age of 82.6, but they’ll only be healthy to the age of 59.3. Men, meanwhile, will live to the age of 78.1 on average – but they’ll be healthy to the age of just 58.8. When you drill down further into smaller areas, Hull makes it to the bottom three overall for healthy life expectancy for men.

When we’re planning for retirement, the risk is that we don’t think about healthy life expectancy, because we’re focusing on how long we’re likely to live – in order to make sure we have enough cash to last us a lifetime, says Sarah Coles. ( Photo by Nicholas.T. Ansell/PA Wire )

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily describe your own future. At the risk of stating the obvious, Yorkshire is huge and unbelievably diverse, and an awful lot will depend on the level of affluence and health in your specific area. In poorer areas, the figures are even more bleak. In the 10% of most deprived areas, men live on average to the age of just 71.6 – and only get to 51.1 in good health. Women live longer on average in these areas – to 77.7, but they’re only healthy to the age of 50.5.

None of this is written in stone, of course. Wherever you live, you have the chance to make tweaks to your lifestyle that stand you in better stead for a longer and healthier life. However, it’s also worth making a financial plan just in case.

A key implication of these figures is that you may not be healthy enough to work as long as you want. If your plan for retirement includes working beyond the state pension age in order to close a gap in your pension provision, you may need to consider what you’ll do if your health puts a stop to it. You may be able to contribute a little more as you go along. You might look more closely at your pension investment strategy to make sure it’s working as hard as it should for you. You may also need to consider the spending end of the equation, so whether you need to downsize or even move in with another family member. At this stage it’s vital to talk to your family to get an idea of the sorts of options that might be open to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re worried that you’ll be too ill to work before you reach the age when you can start drawing an income from your pension (55 today but set to rise to 57), it makes sense to have some savings and investments in ISAs, so you can supplement your income until you can get your hands on your pension.

More commonly, there will be people who are too ill to work before they reach state pension age Given this is set to rise to 67, the risks you’ll face a gap between work and the state pension age are growing. If the government was to try to balance its books with another rise in the state pension age, it would make this stage of life even more challenging. If you find yourself in this position, you’ll be grateful for every penny you have been able to put aside.

You also need to consider the likelihood of needing care in retirement. Given that women tend to be a couple of years younger than their partners on average, and typically live longer in good health, they may be able to care for them for a period. However, by the time the average woman needs support, on average both of the couple will be ill.

You need to consider how you’ll cover the costs of care and have those conversations with your wider family too. You might be able to build assets you can fall back on. You could ringfence some of your pension for care costs, or ensure you don’t eat into the equity in your home earlier in retirement. These considerations should also help you avoid giving too much money away too soon. If you’re not sure of the best approach, an adviser can help with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's important we all think about these things far enough in advance to be able to do something about it. It’s not a cheerful process, but it’s an eye-opening one, and it can ensure you’re finances at least will be in great shape as you get older.

Bank of Mum and Dad closes in retirement

The Bank of Mum and Dad could be forced to close in retirement. Around half of people say they’d like to be able to help family members after they have retired, but only around one in five think it’s a realistic aim. It means we need to consider how we can support our family at various stages in life, and when – if ever – the Bank of Mum and Dad can shut up shop.

We never stop wanting the best for our family, but when we’re on a lower income after finishing work, it becomes much harder to help out financially. It’s one reason why only 28% of people think it’s something they might be able to do.

If you’re keen to provide support, even in retirement, you need to plan for it. The research shows that those with savings and investments are far more likely to be confident they’ll be able to help later in life. The bigger your retirement income, the more options you’ll have to help your family too, so it’s worth using a pension calculator to see what income you can expect from your pension or SIPP – and calculate how much more you could generate by contributing a little more each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad