This is when the Met Office has issued an AMBER weather warning for ice and a YELLOW warning for snow in Yorkshire

Have your say

Experts at the Met Office have issued several weather warning for the UK this weekend, with two of those covering Yorkshire.

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING FOR SNOW

This is when the Met Office are warning about snow and ice in Yorkshire this weekend

There is currently a YELLOW weather warning in place for snow between 9am today (Saturday, December 15) and 9am tomorrow (Sunday, December 16).

What does the yellow weather warning for snow mean?

Periods of freezing rain, with snow in Scotland later, leading to some dangerous travelling conditions.

READ MORE: Snow warning Yorkshire as BLIZZARD conditions set to hit says Met Office

Weather warnings are in place for much of the north of England and Scotland

What to expect

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice

READ MORE: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as snow, ice and freezing rain set to hit Yorkshire



Read more at:

AMBER WEATHER WARNING FOR ICE

There is currently an AMBER weather weather warning in place between 10 am today (Saturday, December 15) and 6am tomorrow (Sunday, December 16).

What does the amber weather warning for ice mean?

Freezing rain is expected to result in the rapid development of widespread ice, with very dangerous travelling conditions likely.

READ MORE: This is what you should expect after Met Office say BLIZZARD conditions could hit Yorkshire and issue weather warning

What to expect

- Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are likely

- Black ice may form quickly affecting bus, train and air travel

- Dangerous driving conditions are likely leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times

- Pavements and cycle paths likely to become instantly impassable because of the sudden formation of black ice

- Power and other services, such as telephone and mobile phone coverage, likely to be interrupted or cut