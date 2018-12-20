This is why Morrisons is switching off Christmas music and checkout noise on Saturday

Supermarket chain Morrisons is hoping to give Christmas shoppers a more peaceful experience by switching off store noise this Saturday.

Music and checkout bleeps will be muted to try and create a calmer environment on what is expected to be the busiest food shopping day of the year.

The radio will be turned off from 9am until 12pm in all Morrisons stores following customer feedback which suggested that people struggled to concentrate on their shop due to background distractions.

Customers director Anna Lane said:-

“Some customers love listening to Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and Wham as they do their Christmas shop. Other customers have told us they’d like the option of a calmer morning without music, so that they can focus on buying everything they need for Christmas.”

Local choirs may still be performing during the quiet morning, and the music will be switched on again during the afternoon.