This picture-postcard cottage in a preserved Yorkshire village is for sale

Teal House in the estate village of Nunnington, near York - a Conservation Area - is on the market for £550,000 with agents Blenkin & Co. The 18th-century cottage is simply delightful and situated in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Grade II-listed limestone house has been extended and renovated and faces a traditional red telephone box. It has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, and boasts period features such as original fireplaces, exposed beams, shutters and deep stone walls with window seats. The kitchen has underfloor heating and an Aga. There's also a lovely garden with a footpath that leads to the 13th-century church.
View more