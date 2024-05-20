Four homes have been damaged after a house fire spread to neighbouring properties this morning.

Crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Langley Avenue in Thornaby shortly after 4.15am this morning (May 20) following reports of a fire.

The brigade, which sent six engines from Middlesbrough, Stockton, Saltburn and Thornaby to deal with the blaze, said the house where the fire started said the first floor and roof ere 100% damaged, with the remainder of the home damaged by smoke and water.

Two of the adjoining properties were also severly damaged by the blaze, while the fourth neighbouring property had 10% fire damage to the roof, 50% heat damage and some small water damage.

Cleveland Police were also sent to the scene. It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Police remain at the scene of the earlier house fire in Thornaby’s Langley Avenue while the building’s structural safety is assessed. There are currently no reports of anyone having been injured during the incident.

“A joint police and fire brigade examination of the scene has taken place, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined. We would like to thank residents for their co-operation and understanding as police and partners dealt with the situation.”