Three taken to hospital after severe blaze at North Yorkshire house

Have your say

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a North Yorkshire home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters from York, Huntington, Easingwold and Acomb were called to Alne Road, Tollerton at 1.44am.

Three people were taken to hospital following the fire in Tollerton (Picture: Station manager Andy Creasey).

The main road was closed as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service dealt with the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

The fire had spread to the roof and firefighters used twelve breathing apparatus, four hose reels and the aerial ladder platform to stop the fire spreading into neighbouring properties.

Station manager Andy Creasey said the crews had finished damping down and that the road had reopened at around 7am.

Fire investigators will head to the scene today to determine the cause of the fire.