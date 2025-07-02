Yorkshire should follow in the footsteps of Wales when it comes to being recognised for its own language as well as having its own governing powers, an Ilkley author said.

Colin Speakman - who has penned several books on the history of Yorkshire - is a keen campaigner for the preservation of Yorkshire’s heritage, including its dialect.

As part of his voluntary role within The Yorkshire Society, he is helping to organise the first ever ThriddingsFest in a bid to have Yorkshire dialect taught in schools and for Yorkshire to stand alone from central government.

Colin said: Yorkshire has a similar population to Denmark, Norway and Finland.

“Montenegro has the same population as Sheffield.

“There’s 5.4 million of us living in Yorkshire and we’re treated like running. They’ve not even finished putting up the electric wires for the rail network.”

He added that the standard of living in Yorkshire is one of the lowest in Europe.

Colin wants to give people in Yorkshire the confidence to believe in themselves and have pride in where they live.

Colin said: “Everyone has heard of the great national Eisteddfod of Wales – an annual week of celebrations that takes place in different towns and cities throughout Wales – celebrating Wales’s great literary and musical traditions, and above all using the Welsh Language: this is a festival for the Yorkshire dialect.”

ThriddingsFest takes forward an idea first posed by the Yorkshire dialect scholar and poet, and former President of the Yorkshire Dialect Society Professor Frederick Moorman (1872-1919), who in 1918 suggested that in Yorkshire there ought to be some form of Eisteddfod, as in Wales, celebrating the distinctive, language, poetry, folklore, music, dance that makes Yorkshire so special, with a focus on young people.

“We wanted to do our own Yorkshire version. We’re a whole region, consisting of three counties which are not always recognised,” explained Colin.

Historically Yorkshire is made up of three ‘Ridings;’ North, East and West. The word 'Riding' is derived from the Old Danish, "Thridjungr" and later the Anglo-Saxon, "Thridding", meaning, "a third."

Colin said: “Yorkshire Day is for all the mayors and regalia but we wanted to do something the following day to encourage people in our communities to learn about where they live and to feel proud of that.

“We’ve got a strong Scandinavian heritage, Yorkshire is in the DNA of people. We’ve a strong personality and sense of who we are.”

Colin said that Yorkshire has a strong identity like Wales but there needs to be more education on the dialect and history of the region.

He said: “Yorkshire dialect should absolutely be taught in schools. It’s our language. We need a huge mechanism to revive the language.

“People think dialect isn’t relevant anymore because it’s changed but so has standard English and we still teach that.”

Colin said that Thriddingsfest celebrates what is special about Yorkshire through the arts, spoken word, poetry, dance, drama, folk music, and story telling.

“We’re very multicultural in Yorkshire so the festival celebrates that,” said Colin.

He hopes that the festival will help to campaign for the Yorkshire dialect to be taught in schools as well as devolving more powers from central government to Yorkshire.

Colin added: “This first ever ThriddingsFest will be on a small scale with highlights including the first production of a play by Frederick Moorman in Yorkshire dialect for almost 90 years, and a performance of evocative piano

pieces by the Horbury composer Wiliam Baines (1899-1922) who died tragically young in the aftermath of the World War I Spanish flu epidemic of 1918.

“There will also be poems about Yorkshire by young and older Yorkshire poets, introduced by noted Yorkshire author, poet and raconteur Gervase Phinn, and songs and folk tales from Calderdale and elsewhere.

“But ThriddingsFest will also have an international flavour including Roma youth choirs, and a Sikh Gurdwara youth band, celebrating modern Yorkshire’s rich blend of cultural heritages.”

ThriddingsFest, organised by The Yorkshire Society takes place August 2-3 at St John’s Church, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley about 5 minutes walk from Ben Rhydding railway station.