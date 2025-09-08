Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which holds its UK headquarters in Leeds, posted total group revenue of $13.8m (£10.2m) for the six months ending 30 June, a six per cent drop on the same period last year.

A statement from the firm said the drop was “driven by a decline in orders from the company's strategic partners due to uncertain economic conditions.”

The firm’s BioRinse portfolio saw a decline in sales from $10.5m (£7.8m) in the first half of 2024 to $9.8m (£7.6m) in the first six months 2025.

Tissue Regenix has cited “uncertain economic conditions” as the firm posted a drop in revenues. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

TissueRegnix said this was due to a “decline in orders and ongoing delays in obtaining regulatory approval requirements impacting the group's ability to bring in new customers in new markets”.

Sales for the firm’s dCELL portfolio decreased by four per cent from last year’s figure of $4.2m, again brought on by a decline in orders.

TissueRegenix said it expects to report a positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2025, adding: “The board remains confident of achieving profitability at the adjusted EBITDA level for the full year in line with that achieved in FY 2024.”

The firm is set to publish its interim results on Thursday, 18 September.

The latest announcement came as the company also made a string of changes to its board.

Jay LeCoque joined the board of Tissue Regenix yesterday as executive chairman, having previously worked as executive chairman of Source BioScience Limited, commercial director of Bioquell PLC, and CEO of Celsis International PLC and Limited.

He said: "I'm pleased to join Tissue Regenix as Executive Chairman at this important stage in its development.

“While today's trading update shows that we have work to do, I am confident in the strength of our people, our technology, and the market opportunities ahead.

“My immediate priority is to work closely with Daniel and the management team to sharpen our operational and commercial execution, with a clear focus on driving sustainable, long-term earnings growth for our shareholders."

Jonathan Glenn, chairman, and Trevor Phillips, non-executive director, both also resigned from the company’s boardyesterday.

Daniel Lee, CEO of Tissue Regenix, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jonathan and Trevor for their commitment and support to the Company over the years. They have each made valued contributions to the Group and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

"We are pleased to appoint Jay LeCoque as executive chairman.