Tissue Regenix: Yorkshire medical equipment manufacturer ends sales talks with no deal
The firm’s board announced in November that it was undertaking a review of the company’s strategic operations, adding that this would include soliciting offers for the sale of the whole company.
Tissue Regenix announced yesterday, however, that it was no longer in discussions with any interested parties.
A statement from the firm said: “With the share price in November standing at 57p, the board unanimously felt that the value of the Company was not representative of the prospects and delivery which had been seen over the last 3+ years.
“The board has determined that based on discussions to date, it does not believe there is a prospect of an appropriate offer for the issued, and to be issued, share capital of Tissue Regenix being forthcoming in the near term. Accordingly, the Company is no longer in discussions with any interested parties.”
The company said it had delivered eight consecutive reporting periods of growth in recent years, as well as a “strong” 2024 trading update following the announcement of its strategic review.
The firm added that revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024 is expected to increase by eight per cent to $28.4m (£22.2m), up from: $26.3m (£20.6m) in 2023, and that it expects to once again report an adjusted EBITDA profit above expectations.
Its statement added: “Despite these multiple positive developments, the share price has fallen over 30 percent reflecting a challenging market environment for small cap companies which is of serious concern for the board. The board believes the company's valuation is now at a level which bears no resemblance to the prospects or the typical valuation that a business in this sector would be ascribed.
“The board believes that despite varying degrees of interest in the company, the current equity value cannot be used as a base from which a strategic transaction can occur.”
The company added that its board would “continue to assess the best route forward to deliver the substantial value that exists in this business, which is not being reflected in the share price today.”
Daniel Lee, CEO of Tissue Regenix, added: "Demand for our market differentiated tissue products remains strong and will be augmented with product line enhancements with existing and new customers to drive additional growth in 2025.
“Our flexibility has given us the ability to weather the significant regulatory and market changes we have encountered over the last year. This strategic process has not changed our growth strategy across all of our divisions."
