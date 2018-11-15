Toby Nye, 5, told 'there are no further treatment options' for Neuroblastoma by doctors

Tragic Toby Nye has been told by doctors that there are no further treatment options after a brain tumor 'the size of a gold ball' appeared.

The family of five-year-old Toby have sent out a heartbreaking message after being told by doctors that nothing more could be done in his battle with Neuroblastoma.

The Leeds United super-fan has battled stage four Neuroblastoma since his fourth birthday.



His family revealed in October that Toby had a brain tumor 'the size of a golf ball' just months after being placed in remission.

And now, mum Stacey Worsley has written on the Toby's Fight With Neuroblastoma Facebook page an extended message, in which she vows to fight on after being told the devastating news that their is no further treatment options available.

The heartbreaking message, posted on Wednesday, said: "I can't believe I am about to write this update and can't believe I even have to write it at all.

"Toby was doing amazing however over the past few days he has been waking up with excruciating headache.

"A scan has shown us that Toby's tumour has progressed.

"We were told something that we never wanted to hear.

"Toby's consultant told us that there are no more treatment options for Toby and there is nothing else they can do.

"Toby is now home where he belongs surrounded by his whole family.

"He is very drowsy due to being on very strong pain relief, however we are going to try and make as many happy memories with him as possible, he has given us a list of things he would like to do.

"I'm not ready to give up on him yet and I'm still going to fight for my baby boy 💙"

Thousands of well-wishers have responded to the message on Facebook and Leeds United captain Liam Cooper tweeted an emotional message, telling Toby that he loves him.

He wrote: "You are the strongest little boy I have ever met.. The way you fight should be an example to everybody, your contagious smile that lights up every room you walk into will always stick in my mind.

"I love you little man."