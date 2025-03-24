East Yorkshire hopes to attract fans of JRR Tolkien this spring when sculptures celebrating the area’s influence on the fantasy author’s early writing are unveiled to the public.

Invalided home from the Somme with trench fever during the First World War, Tolkein spent nearly 18 months in Hull and East Yorkshire.

The region’s landscape is believed to have been the inspiration for some of his stories, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Visitors have been able to follow in Tolkien’s footsteps on a self-guided trail, The Tolkien Triangle, but now one of his most significant experiences is to be immortalised with two new sculptures in the village of Roos, between Hornsea and Withernsea.

Edith danced for Tolkien in a wood full of “hemlocks” – probably cow parsley – in Dents Garth wood, near the village’s 13th century church.

Two hand-carved oak statues of the writer and his wife, Edith, will depict a treasured memory from the summer of 1917 when she danced for him in a wood full of “hemlocks” – probably cow parsley – near the village’s 13th century church.

He was so enchanted by the image of Edith dancing and singing there that he used it as the “landscape” for the first meeting of the mythic lovers Berien and Lúthien, a story retold in several Tolkien works.

"There are yet some (histories) in which amid weeping there is joy and under the shadow of death light that endures.

"And of these histories most fair still in the ears of the Elves is the tale of Beren and Lúthien, " wrote Tolkien in The Silmarillion.

One statue will show the young Tolkien standing in the woods and will be around eight-and-a-half feet high

The tale is about a mortal who fell in love with an immortal elf named Lúthien. Since her father didn’t approve, he sent the man on an impossible task, which he must perform before he can wed her.

Eventually, Lúthien gives up her immortality so she can be with him.

Their characters had great personal significance for the author: having had Lúthien engraved on Edith’s tombstone, when Tolkien died 21 months later in 1973 he arranged for Beren to be added under his own name.

Created by Lincolnshire-based artist Allen Stichler, who specialises in hand-carved wood sculptures, the statues have been crafted in oak from the Sotterley Estate in Suffolk and are scheduled to be officially revealed in Spring.

They’ve been funded by East Riding Council and Route Yorkshire Coast, who hope they will prove a powerful draw for visitors with the upcoming return of the hugely popular TV series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and the announcement of a 2026 film “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum".

One of the statues, around eight-and-a-half feet high, (pictured) will show the young Tolkien standing in the woods, while the second installation, beside it, will depict Edith dancing in silhouette etched into a thick oak slab.

The young, still unpublished, author had two lengthy stays at Brooklands Officers’ Hospital in 1917, which for years was the University of Hull’s Dennison Centre.

Connections with Withernsea – his wife stayed at a house which is now the Lifeboat Café – and Hornsea, are less well known.