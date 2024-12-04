Yorkshire’s Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock is leaving the Ineos Grenadiers by mutual consent, the British team have announced.

The move comes after months of speculation surrounding the 25-year-old from Leeds, with Pidcock having admitted as far back as the Paris Games in August that uncertainty over his future had left him “frazzled”.

In a statement, Grenadiers chief executive John Allert said: “We’re really proud of the work we’ve done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments. Together we’ve written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be.

“Tom has some big multi-disciplinary goals and we believe this decision enables both of us to pursue our future ambitions with clarity, purpose and determination. We thank Tom for the last four years and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Pidcock joined the Grenadiers in 2021 and has delivered some memorable results on the road, winning a stage of the 2022 Tour de France on the Alpe d’Huez as well as Strade Bianche and the Amstel Gold Race, while also continuing to excel on his mountain bike, winning Olympic gold in 2021 and 2024.

Pidcock’s Ineos contract was due to run until the end of 2027 but speculation he might leave early was sparked by a number of apparent clashes with team management, which culminated in him being dropped from the team’s squad for Il Lombardia in October.

After another season of underperformance across the board Ineos concluded a shake-up of their management structure in late October, which included the exit of sport director Steve Cummings who this week joined Australian team Jayco-Alula.

However Pidcock remained keen to move on, and has been strongly linked with Q36.5 Pro Cycling, the UCI ProTeam led by former Team Dimension Data boss Doug Ryder.

MOVING ON: Tom Pidcock celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Cross-Country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Elancourt Hill Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

The split comes after what has been another memorable year for Pidcock, winning his second Olympic gold medal when retaining his mountain bike crown in spectacular style in Paris – the lead changing hands between himself and home favourite Victor Koretzky three times on the final lap before the Yorkshireman prevailed, even if it led to a chorus of boos from some French spectators.

A ‘mentally exhausted’ Pidcock was then left to rue a ‘sluggish’ display in the men’s road race that followed, as he was powerless to prevent his dream of doubling up at the Games fade away.

It was clear his gold medal triumph earlier in the week had taken more out of him than he initially realised.

He came home 13th at the conclusion of the longest road race in Olympic history, finishing the brutal 170-mile route in 6:21.24.