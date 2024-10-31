Top business awards will raise vital funds for Yorkshire Children's Charity
The event is expected to attract more than 400 guests and support the work of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
The charity has also announced that Sara Davies MBE will be attending The Yorkshires Business Awards 2024 as the keynote speaker.
A spokesman said; “Sara Davies has a wealth of experience in scaling a business from a small startup to an international powerhouse, having founded global success Crafter’s Companion at just 21 years old while still at university.”
At the 2023 event, more than £188,000 was raised to fund Yorkshire Children’s Charity grants for families, schools and organisations across Yorkshire. A spokesman added: “This included an individual grant for a specialised walker for six-year-old Ellie. Ellie faces significant mobility challenges due to her two genetic disorders, Wolf- Hirschhorn Syndrome and Beckwith–Wiedemann Syndrome. “Thanks to the gate trainer provided by Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Ellie has gained greater independence in her movement, allowing her to participate in more activities with her peers.
“It is hoped that even more can be raised at this year’s event to support children living at a disadvantage across Yorkshire.”
This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Friday December 6 at the Queens Hotel in Leeds. The Yorkshire Post will be sponsoring the ESG Excellence award, which will be presented by deputy business editor, Greg Wright.
The shortlisted companies in this year’s awards are as follows:
Large Corporate of the Year Award
Alder & Allan
Nexus Vehicle Management
Renew
Mid-Market Corporate of the Year Award
Envirovent
Mansfield Pollard
Sewtec
ESG Excellence Award
John Cotton
Lucy & Yak
Morley Glass
Innovation Award
A-Safe
JBA
Kelling
Heritage Award
John Cotton
Mansfield Pollard
Renew
Business Leader Award
Mansfield Pollard
Renew
Sewtec