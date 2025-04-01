Nearly 60 council bosses are paid over £150,000 a year in Yorkshire according to data from the TaxPayers Alliance.

Its latest Town Hall Rich List, which gives a detailed breakdown of local government executive pay across the country, shows that another 151 officials were on over £100,000 in Yorkshire in 2023 to 2024.

It comes as households are hit with increasing bills - including inflation-busting council tax rises.

Sheffield Council's chief executive Kate Josephs had the highest remuneration, including pension contributions of £40,566, in Yorkshire, of £254,010, followed by Richard Flinton, who heads North Yorkshire Council, and had a package of £231,770.

For the second year running, the council in Yorkshire and the Humber with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2023 to 2024 was Leeds, with 26.

Chief executive Tom Riordan, who stood down in September 2024, for a new job as Second Permanent Secretary in the Department of Health and Social Care, was paid £226,722, with five other officials on over £150,000 and 20 others on £100,000.

Meanwhile North Yorkshire Council had a total of seven executives including Mr Flinton, on over £150,000, and 16 on over £100,000.

The TA said nationally the number of Town Hall bosses on over £100,000 stood at a record breaking 3,906 - the highest level since the dataset was first published in 2007. This was partly due to more councils publishing their accounts.

The group said the surge in six-figure pay came as councils have seen boosts in revenues through council tax rises and increased funding from central government, including a 3.5 per cent real terms increase for councils in England announced in December.