Leeds Festival 2024: Watch step-by-step guide to finding the shuttle bus from Leeds Train Station

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:01 BST
It’s not the easiest to find
  • Leeds Festival is one week away as of writing, with many campers making their last minute packing decisions.
  • The arrival at Leeds Train Station marks the last port of call before finally arriving at Bramham Park.
  • But for those who step foot outside of Leeds Train Station and can’t see how to get to Sovereign Square, Benjamin Jackson has videoed of the route for you to follow.

So you’ve just stepped out onto the platform at Leeds Train Station, passed through the turnstiles and ready for that shuttle bus to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024.

Only one slight problem - with the road works that are taking place around the train station, including literally just outside the main entrance, your initial plan on walking to Sovereign Square to take one of the shuttles to Leeds Festival now has to change. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
For many this bank holiday the platforms at Leeds Train Station mark the last port of call before heading to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024.For many this bank holiday the platforms at Leeds Train Station mark the last port of call before heading to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024.
For many this bank holiday the platforms at Leeds Train Station mark the last port of call before heading to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024. | Network Rail

Gone is that staircase opposite Leeds Train Station, and at the moment taking a left and walking past Queens Hotel is not an option either. 

So how do you get to the Leeds Festival shuttle service from the train station in 2024? Have no fear, as I put on my best pair of trousers and left the house to provide you with a walkthrough and commentary on how to get to Sovereign Square throughout the duration of the festival.

There’s even a QR code for those of you who quickly need to download the First Bus Leeds app, which is where you can find tickets for the shuttle with a myriad of options alongside the timetable for the service.

Watch the video above and learn how to get effortlessly to the shuttle service ahead of Leeds Festival at Bramham Park during the August Bank Holiday.

Related topics:BoostLeeds FestivalRoad worksWalks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.