Live as person dies after being hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster with major delays
The person was hit on the line this afternoon (Wednesday) near to South Elmsall station and disruption is likely for hours.
A spokesperson said: “Whilst the emergency services carry out their work all lines will be closed.
“Services will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00.”
LNER trains travelling from London Kings Cross and Northern trains travelling between the two stations are affected.
Railway disruption as person hit between Leeds and Doncaster
Lines reopened
National Rail has reported that lines have now reopened but disruption is expected to remain until 5pm.
Police statement
A British Transport Police spokesperson has said:
We were called to South Elmsall station at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 5 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Disruption
Services will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 16:00.
Major incident
A person has been hit by a train between Doncaster and Leeds. Whilst the emergency services carry out their work all lines will be closed.
