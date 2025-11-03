A train buff has spent more than five years building a stunning working miniature railway track - in his own back garden.

James Ardin, 36, created the 660-yard line which circles his three-acre plot at his home in Holmpton, East Yorkshire.

The train-mad dad travels around the track in four mini engines fitted with carriages he made himself and has spent thousands of pounds on his hobby since he was a teenager.

James constructed the track in 2020 alongside 12 of his friends who travelled from across the country to get their hands dirty.

His garden also features a host of railway memorabilia - including a 30-year-old signal he was given by the owner of his favourite miniature track called Comrie Railroad, in Scotland.

‘Lifelong dream’ to have railway

The track is made from timber and aluminium while he has a mixture of steam and electric and battery-powered engines which run on the track.

Dad-of-two James said he decided to build his own garden track as it had always been a lifelong dream of his since falling in love with trains as a child.

He said: "It has always been an ambition of mine to have a working track.

"It is something I have wanted for many years since first getting involved with seven and a quarter locomotives as a teenager and I am very proud of it.”

Neighbours ‘apprehensive’ but warmed to model train

"The neighbours showed a little apprehension at first as they didn't know what the expect - it isn't something that someone builds every day.

"Though they have since warmed up to it, they see it as a nice little addition to the area."

James's obsession with trains began as a boy when his grandad took him to see some "wonderful" railway lines across the UK.

He got into miniature railways at the age of 12, and has been involved for the past 24 years.

He has also spent his career working so far on and driving locomotives and track.

"At 20-years-old I became an apprentice steam fitter with North Yorkshire Moors Railway where I maintained steam trains that run along the line.

"At 26, I became a driver on the same line.

"Then three years later I now work as a tamper train driver and operator maintaining mainline track across the UK."

Kids love the train

The dad said his two children Alexander, 12, and his daughter Annabelle, 5, love riding the line.

He also said that his wife Abigail, 35, has been "understanding" of his lifelong desire saying she "doesn't mind" having the track running around their house.

James hosts two events a year, one in June and one in November, where people travel across the country to ride on their own and his trains on the track.

Though he hopes to one day extend it further so it reaches a mile.

James said: "The end goal has always been a mile, we are just under half way through at the moment.

"I'm also looking to build a proper workshop too so we can get hands on and hopefully build more parts for the railway.