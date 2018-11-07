£12m Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plan submitted: New arrivals hall, departure gates and shops in terminal extension

Long-awaited plans to build a new arrivals hall as part of a £12m expansion at Leeds Bradford Airport have been submitted.

Airport bosses say the upgrades would cut delays at peak times, boost efficiency and help it attract "a greater range of airlines" to Leeds.

Lodged by Deloitte Real Estate on behalf of airport owners AMP Capital, the plans are seeking permission from Leeds City Council to build a 4,003sq metre two to three-storey extension to the main terminal.

It will include an "improved" arrivals hall, new departure gates, seating area and more food, drink and retail shops.

Leeds Bradford Airport reveals multi-million pound expansion

Work will go ahead, if the proposals are given the green light, in spring next year and could be completed as early as winter, 2019.

David Laws, chief executive at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “The proposed extension is part of the strategic development of the airport and will deliver a vibrant new focus for LBA, improving the overall passenger experience.

“It will also provide the necessary infrastructure to increase peak-time capacity, alleviating current congestion, but also create the right environment to attract a greater range of airlines and support route development, which in turn will deliver additional international destinations that our business and leisure passengers’ desire.”

The plans are part of the airport’s ‘Route to 2030 Strategic Development Plan’, where bosses aim to boost passenger numbers increase from four million to seven million by 2030.

Current owners AMP Capital bought the site in October last year.

Nolan Tucker, director at Deloitte Real Estate, which is acting as the planning consultant on the project, added: “This is a hugely significant development for Leeds Bradford Airport, but also the region. It will deliver new terminal facilities that will provide a high-quality gateway to the Leeds City Region and wider Yorkshire.

“Transport infrastructure schemes such as this deliver tangible economic benefits and fuel future growth by helping to better connect Yorkshire. They are a fundamental part of the City Region’s development strategy and crucial to its future success.”