20mph zones Sheffield: The two new Yorkshire suburbs which will have a 20mph speed limit
Following public consultation, the 20mph zones will come into effect for the Greenland area of Darnall and Brincliffe in Nether Edge. The plans were agreed on November 27 at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee.
The Greenland residential area includes Industry Road, Phillimore Road, Clipston Road and Fitzmaurice Road. In Brincliffe, Wostenholm Road, part of Sharrow Lane and Union Road, Montgomery Road, Osborne Road and Priory Road are among the streets involved.
A report to the committee said that six emails in support and five objections were received in Greenland, out of 1,498 letters delivered to all residents in the proposed boundary. In Brincliffe, 2,372 residents were consulted by letter, resulting in 154 comments in support and 26 objections.
Several residents in Brincliffe also asked for Sheldon Road be made 20mph, an idea supported by local councillors. The road does not fall within the boundary of the scheme but the council has agreed to carry out speed surveys.
If it is decided it meets the criteria, a consultation on the idea will follow before a decision is made.
The report says: “Some Brincliffe residents, including people who support the scheme, have raised concerns about main roads such as Psalter Lane being included in the scheme.
“These are ‘C class’ roads and in the council’s 20mph speed limit strategy, these are to be considered for inclusion on their own merits. Speed surveys were conducted and all roads had an average speed of under 27mph, which allows their inclusion.
“The police have not expressed any concern with these roads being included and neither have local members and one expressed support for these roads being in the scheme.”
Traffic speeds will be monitored in both areas and extra measures will be considered if drivers do not slow down.
The next areas being looked at for 20mph zones where consultation is taking place are:
- Earl Marshall;
- Loxley/ Walkley;
- Netherthorpe;
- Bradway.
Other schemes already agreed for 2024/25 are:
- Longley Hall;
- Beaver Hill;
- Tapton;
- Collegiate.
